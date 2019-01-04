Iran News ...


04/01/19

PHOTOS: Gomishan and Aqqala in northern Iran surrounded by flood water

Photos by Raheleh Hessari, Mehr News Agency

GORGAN, Mar. 31 (Mehr News Agency) - The Gomishan and Aqqala counties in northern province of Golestan have been severely affected by recent flash floods and people have to travel around the surrounding areas by boats these days.

Today, the IRGC Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said that the IRGC engineering units and Khatam al-Anbia Construction Base have reopened all roads in flooded Gomishan.

Floods have affected at least 23 of Iran's 31 provinces since heavy downpours began on March 19. Estimates by government agencies suggest that the floods have taken the lives of at least 42 people and destroyed over 25,000 homes across the country.


























































