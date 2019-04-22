Iran Celebrates National Day Of Poet Sadi

04/22/19

Source: Tehran Times

Persian literature aficionados and literati from across Iran came together at the mausoleum of Persian poet Sadi in Shiraz on Sunday to celebrate Sadi National Day.



Sadi

(artwork by Bozorgmehr Hosseinpur)



The director of the Center for the Study of Sadi, Kurosh Kamali Sarvestani, delivered a speech, which was followed by recitations from Sadi's poetry.



Sadi enthusiasts also visited exhibits of photos and documents on Sadi, and calligraphy works that were organized at the mausoleum of Sadi.



The Fars National Library and Archives in Shiraz also hosted several academic sessions on Sadi's poetry, which were attended by Asghar Dadbeh, Nasrollah Purjavadi, Ziba Eshraqi, Hossein Karami and several Sadi scholars.



Mausoleum of Sadi in Shiraz

(photo by Amin Berenjkar, Mehr News Agency)

In addition, the Book City Institute in Tehran organized a conference last week to discuss affinities between Sadi and leading German dramatist and poet, Friedrich Schiller.



The conference is scheduled to be held in Shiraz and the German cities of Berlin and Weimar.

Sheikh Muslih od-Din Sadi Shirazi (Born 1184 CE, Died 1283/1291 CE) was one of the major Persian poets of the medieval period. He is not only famous in Persian-speaking countries, but he has also been quoted in western sources. He is recognized for the quality of his writings, and for the depth of his social and moral thoughts. Sadi is known for his poetry books Bustan (The Orchard) and Gulistan (The Rose Garden).