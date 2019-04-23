Tehran Municipality negotiating to restore Taq Kasra in Iraq

04/23/19

Source: Tehran Times

TEHRAN - Tehran Municipality is in talks with Baghdad's urban planners and authorities to restore a number of aging monuments in Iraq including Taq Kasra, which is an architecturally-important Sasanian-era Persian monument.



Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday evening upon an official invitation from his Iraqi counterpart to exchange views for deepening cooperation in various areas, IRNA reported on Saturday.



Tehran Municipality has showed its readiness for restoring historical monuments in Iraq, particularly Ivan Madaen (Taq Kasra) in collaboration with Iranian companies, which was welcomed by Baghdad, the report added.



"Skills of Iranian experts in the arena of restoring Iraq's historical and ancient monuments were discussed in various meetings with Iraqi officials, and it was decided to follow up on future meetings and negotiations," IRNA quoted Hanachi as saying.



"We had very good and successful talks with Iraqi officials and we hope to have a follow-up session after the holy month of Ramadan (June 5 onwards)."



Taq Kasra, also called Ivan Madaen or the Archway of Ctesiphon, are names given to the remains of a circa 3rd-6th-century Sasanian-era Persian monument, which is located near the modern town of Salman Pak, a city located approximately 15 miles (24 km) south of Baghdad.



The arch was part of the imperial palace complex, however, an exact time of its construction is not known with certainty. Some historians believe the founder is Shapour I who ruled Persia from 242 to 272 CE and some other believe that construction possibly began during the reign of Anushiruwan the Just (Khosrow I) after a campaign against the Byzantines in 540 CE.