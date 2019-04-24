Total Negligence of the role of the Iranians in Moslem (Islamic) Civilization in Cat Stevens - Yusuf Islam's book, Why I still Carry a Guitar

By Roya Monajem, Tehran



Why I still carry a Guitar

by Yusuf Cat Stevens

What a Shame!

As an old 'fan' of Cat Stevens, I do find myself indebted to his songs and music, and as a Moslem emotionally think the same with Yusuf Islam's book Why I still carry a Guitar. From one perspective he is telling Hadith Nafs (my story or my Ego's story) in this book; relieving an ignoramus' suppressed anger, resentment... piled up all these long years, in relation of how Moslems are depicted largely in the West, as some barbarous peoples, Pagans, terrorists and... and... and...

Thanking the author again and again, for his hard endeavor to show the other face of Islam.

Yet,

What was most regretful, most regretful for an Iranian Moslem is how he totally wipes out the determining role the conquered Iranians played in the very early days of Islam in teaching their Arab conquerors (in Cat Steven's description, Khalifa‫(, what governance, ethics, arts, literature, sciences... and the rest of human endeavors mean through practice. In those days, Iran did not lack real wisemen, scientists, theologists, military advisors, physicians, astrologers, musicians, artists of The-Then-Historical-Era of the World. Whether by Will or Force, they had not much Choice than to Surrender to their new rulers and their religion, and, like Cat Stevens in This-Historical-Era, they tried to find out what the new religion is; having been betrayed and fed up with the corrupted ruling Zoroastrian priests and their old religion; as Cat Stevens probably can share through his experience with Judo-Christian religion for leaving it and converting to Islam...

Leaving that alone, grieving- while continuing reading Why I still carry a guitar - and wondering what happens and why we say things which we do not really believe inside..

...as Cat Stevens' prejudice towards Iranians shows, whilst preaching to Keep Our Mind Heart Eyes Open, Verily...

Wow! Beautiful, here comes the point to refer to when he takes the Caliphate Harun al-Rashid Abbasid as an example to describe how open-minded, tolerant were the Caliphate system...while inside my Iranian blood was boiling! Come on! Give me five! As much as history books can testify, it was in the light of his Iranian ministers and courtiers that he became as Cat-Yusuf writes: "the Patron of arts, music" and all the rest he counts in his book, with One Thousand and one Night, written maybe under his very Majestic eyes even...."

Although he kind of pretends or thinks or hopes that he is trying his best to just follow the way of Allah and his Last Prophet... without going for any specific sectarian approach...

Very well, indeed a very good ostentatious display for the Islamic invitation 'davat,' but, it is so obvious that he is following and defending a specific Islamic outlook.

No matter whether as Moslems, one is Sunni or Shia, or belonging to any other sects they have been divided to in the expanse of history, or any other Religion, System of Beliefs, in fact...

It seems that the only remaining common belief to invite the people of the world to unite against the ruling tyranny throughout the world is: There is only one Creator...

and stay Agnostic about the rest instead of automatically showing the same prejudice that all Believers in a single outlook show and thus willy nilly divide the human kind into righteous/non-righteous and subsequent good/bad patriarchal moral dichotomies...

It is hard-and-not-that-hard to understand why the musician (Cat Stevens-Yusuf Islam), did not use his other gift Rumi's Masnavi, to maybe help him sooner to put an end to his long struggle with

Whether after all

Music is halal (permissible) or haram (forbidden),

Whether to pick up and carry a Guitar or leave it to his son to make him revise his approach...

Was he not curious enough about why did Mulla-Na Rumi, the well-known jurisprudent of his time leaves his way of prejudiced religious way to be initiated into the Way of Love by his tutor-master Moslem Shams?

Leaving that alone, did he not follow the Islamic Revolution in Iran and how honest Moslem Iranian musicians in the very sense of Yusuf Islam-Cat Stevens' definition of true musicians and not the producers of Hop-Pop hedonistic music, he describes, struggled assiduously to keep Music Alive Here on this Land, as their ancestors in the Khalifa system did after the event of Islam?

The third very regretful thing in his book for me as a woman was when he writes about the story of what is going to be the story of the musical film he is writing called: Moonshadow...

Happening in a dark planet, with a cruel ruler the Princess Zeena!

O My God...

So much like all other Muslim-Moslem-Christian-Jewish-Hindu and the rest of men of our Patriarchal Civilization

"breaking all the jars and bowels on the feminine sex", beginning with Eve

this of course does not mean blaming only the Mankind for their Wiveveveve.......s' Surrender...

To His Majesty's Will...s

His Command..s

Leadership....s

as well as

all the other many many many smaller Master....s

YES...

