12/06/19

International arrivals in Iran at 6.7 million since March

Source: Tehran Times

Some 6.7 million foreign nationals have visited Iran since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21), IRNA reported.


Foreign tourists in Iran

"Since the beginning of this year, 6.7 million foreign nationals holding visas have arrived in the country," said Mojtaba Karimi who presides over Foreign Ministry's visa and passport department.

He made the remarks in a two-day national conference on ecotourism which kicked off in the city of Mashhad on Wednesday.

Iran welcomed some 7.8 million foreign nationals last year, achieving 52.5 percent increase year on year. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, Iraq was the main source of tourism for Iran in 2018, constituting 24% of all inbound visitors. Azerbaijan with (17%), Turkey (8%), Pakistan (4%) and Bahrain (2%) constituted other major sources while the remaining 46% came from the rest of the world.

