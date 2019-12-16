Surena IV, Iran's fourth generation humanoid robot, unveiled In Tehran

12/16/19

Report by Iran Press; photos by Majid Asgaripour, Mehr News Agency

Surena IV, the fourth generation of national humanoid robot design and construction unveiled in Tehran on Saturday.



Surena IV

At a ceremony held in Tehran University on Saturday morning, attended by the Vice President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari, and the Chancellor of University of Tehran, a fourth generation 'Sourena humanoid robot' was officially unveiled.







Sourena Sattari with Surena IV's birth certificate

Sourena refers to a series of Iranian-made humanoid robots, named after the Parthian General Sourena. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) has placed the Sourena Robot among the five most prominent robots of the world after analyzing its performance, Iran Press reported.







In November 2017 the Iranian Center for Advanced Systems and Technologies (CAST), part of the University of Teheran, publically unveiled Sourena III, a very advanced adult-sized humanoid robot, who can walk, run, speak and recognize people. This was the third version of the robot, released 7 and 5 years respectively after its predecessors, Sourena I and II.









































