"When the Moon Was Full" by Iranian director Narges Abyar tops at Carcassonne film festival

12/16/19

Source: Tehran Times

Iranian director Narges Abyar's acclaimed movie "When the Moon Was Full" won the grand prize at the 2nd edition of the Carcassonne International Political Film Festival in France, a public relations team for the movie announced on Sunday. The film also received the student jury award for the best film, while the best performance award was awarded to the star of the film, Elnaz Shakerdoost.



"When the Moon Was Full" tells the story of a woman from Tehran who marries a man from an Iranian province near the border of Pakistan. Soon after, she discovers that her new brother-in-law is a religious extremist trying to recruit her husband for his bloody cause.



The film has been awarded in several Iranian and international festivals.



Earlier this month, the film received the audience award at the 23rd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia.



The true love story had its premiere in Tehran during February at the 37th Fajr Film Festival where it won the Crystal Simorgh for best film and Abyar was named best director.



The movie also won the award for best actor for Hutan Shakiba, while Shakerdoost was crowned best actress for her role in the film.



The 2nd Carcassonne International Political Film Festival was held from December 10 to 14.