European Parliament condemns violent crackdown on the recent protests in Iran

12/20/19

Press Release By The European Parliament

At least 304 killed, according to Amnesty International

Largest-scale unrest in Iran in 40 years

Shutdown of internet access to global networks is a violation of freedom of speech

Call for immediate release of Sakharov prize laureate Nasrin Sotoudeh



In a resolution put to the vote on Thursday, MEPs denounce the disproportionate use of force by Iranian security forces against non-violent protesters.



At least 304 people have been killed, with many more wounded and thousands arrested after "tens of thousands of people from all over Iran and representing all segments of society have exercised their fundamental right to freedom of assembly.... in the largest-scale unrest in 40 years", warn MEPs in the resolution adopted on Thursday by show of hands.



Nationwide protests in Iran started on 15 November, after the government announced a 50 percent increase in the price of fuel. The authorities have reacted in an unacceptable manner, MEPs say, urging Iranian authorities to disclose the total number of deaths and detainees, and inform all families where their relatives are being detained. Allegations of excessive use of force must be promptly investigated and all perpetrators must be brought to justice.



They also demand that Iran immediately release Sakharov prize laureate Nasrin Sotoudeh, who is still imprisoned serving a sentence of 33 years and 148 lashes.



Online service blockage



MEPs strongly condemn Iran's decision to shut down internet access to global networks, as this is preventing communication and the free flow of information for Iranian citizens and is a clear violation of the freedom of speech.



Calling on Iranian authorities to live up to their international obligations, MEPs urge EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell to continue raising human rights concerns with Iranian authorities at bilateral and multilateral meetings.