Families of victims of November protests in Iran continue to speak out

12/21/19

Source: Center for Human Rights in Iran

Families of the those killed in Iran's November 2019 protests, at least 304 according to Amnesty International, continue to talk and reveal details about the killings of their loved ones. Borhan Mansournia, 28-year-old veterinarian, was shot by a bullet in the back in the city of Kermanshah. Body of Ershad Rahmanian, 25-year-old with bachelor's degree in emergency medical services, was found in the Garan Dam near the city of Marivan. Alireza Anjavi, an architectural supply store owner, died after being shot in the forehead in the city of Shiraz...





"He Was Hit in the Back by a Bullet," Says Relative of Slain Protester from War Veteran Family

The family of Borhan Mansournia, who was shot by a bullet in the city of Kermanshah on November 16, 2019, are filing a lawsuit to find and punish the killer, a relative told the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI).

The bullet struck the 28-year-old veterinarian in the back, pierced his stomach and exited the front of his body. He died in a hospital 48 hours later, according to the relative who requested anonymity for security reasons. But his death certificate stated that he died from internal bleeding without any mention of being hit by a bullet.

Following is a transcript of Mansournia's relative's statements to CHRI:

Borhan graduated from veterinarian college in November of last year and after defending his thesis in March, he signed up for compulsory military service. He completed his military training in Arak, [Markazi Province], and then he was assigned to the police force in Kermanshah.



On November 16, at about 4 p.m., Borhan left his brother's home in Kermanshah's Dowlatabad neighborhood and said he was going to go to his friend's barber shop. But instead he joined the protesters.



As the crowd approached a police station, they were riddled with bullets by a shooter on the roof of the police station. Five people were killed instantly.



Borhan was in front of the station but far away from the crowd. When the shooting began, the crowd ran in Borhan's direction and he, too, started to run and was hit in the back by a bullet. One of the people took him to his home and used his phone to inform his family that he had been shot.



The family took Borhan to the Farabi Hospital but officials there refused to admit him. Then he was taken to Taleghani Hospital.



Borhan was in the operating room from 8 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. The bullet had struck his stomach and damaged his liver, intestines and kidneys. After the operation, instead of being taken to the intensive care unit, he was in the hospital's hallway for eight hours along with 17 other people who had also been shot.



When a bed became available, he was transferred to intensive care but at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 18, his condition started to deteriorate, and he gradually slipped into a comma and passed away at 9 p.m.



The family was told to come the next day to take his body. But by that time all the relatives and acquaintances had heard the news and a large crowd from Marivan and other Kurdish cities gathered in front of the hospital. When the police and security agents saw the crowd, they handed over the body.



The family had to pay 5.6 million tomans ($1,328 USD) to cover the hospital bill because the police said they would not give a letter for insurance coverage for those who had been shot.



Borhan's parents also had to sign a pledge saying that they would not give interviews or talk to anyone about how their son had been shot.



The family took delivery of the body at 9 p.m. on November 19 and arrived in Marivan at 1:30 a.m....



Borhan's father had retired from the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs (FMVA) 10 years ago and still has good relations with the personnel who told him that if he did not bury his son that same night, his body would be confiscated. They said that out of sympathy, not as a threat.



The family washed Borhan's body that same night and buried him in a blood-stained shroud. The bleeding had not stopped. A doctor and a religious authority were called to ask if he could be buried in that condition. Blood was coming out of his stomach and his back. Eventually he was buried in a blood-stained shroud.



The death certificate says nothing about him being struck by a bullet. The family hired a lawyer and went to a police station in Kermanshah to put together a case and began the process of filing a judicial complaint.



When the family held a memorial service for Borhan at a mosque in Marivan, his father was contacted by security agents and summoned to the Intelligence Ministry's office. But the father resisted and said, 'If anyone wants to talk to me, he has to come to the mosque and face me among the people.' The security agents called two or three more times but Borhan's father refused to go.



Several days later Borhan's father got a call from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) intelligence organization. They didn't make any threats. They said he should come to the office to declare Borhan a martyr and receive blood money. Of course, he had gotten the same offer several times, especially since he was a former FMVA employee... The offers are extremely disgraceful and Borhan's family would never take money for his blood...



The office of the local Friday prayer leader, the governor of Marivan, the heads of the IRGC and the FMVA in the city as well as the regional member of Parliament all requested to come to their home to offer condolences, but the family vehemently refused.

According to Amnesty International, at least 304 people were killed in Iran between November 15-18, 2019, after protests in response to a sudden gasoline price hike erupted in dozens of cities throughout the country. Thousands were also injured and arrested, including children as young as 15.

Family of Marivan Man Found in Dam: "We Are Sure He Died in Detention Under Torture"

The family of 25-year-old Ershad Rahmanian, whose body was found in the Garan Dam near the city of Marivan, Kurdistan Province, believes he died under torture in mid-December 2019 after being arrested for allegedly participating in street protests a month earlier.

Opposition sources reported that recent discoveries of other bodies in rivers in Kurdistan and Khuzestan provinces are also linked to state authorities' repression of protests that broke out across dozens of Iranian cities in November after the government announced a gasoline price hike.

"We are sure he died in detention under torture," Rahmanian's cousin Kamyar Ahmadi told the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI). "Our proof was his body, which we buried with a shattered skull and broken limbs marked with bruises."

"Plus, he went missing on Sunday, November 17 at the peak of the protests in Marivan," Ahmadi added.

Following is a transcript of Ahmadi's statements to CHRI:

His family went looking for him but got no answers. Then they got a call that he was in a prison in [Kurdistan's capital] Sanandaj. They went to the prison but were told he wasn't there. Then they got another call to come and identify a body and they went but it wasn't him.



The security agencies have put so much pressure on the people in Marivan that Ershad's family was too afraid to talk about him. They were worried that if word got out, his brothers would also get into trouble. We wanted to inform the public, but his parents wouldn't let us.



The family went to every office and agency to try to get help to find him. They went to the Intelligence Ministry's offices in Marivan and Sanandaj, as well as the police and detective agencies and the office of Supreme Leader [Ali Khamenei's] local representative. They looked everywhere and everyone completely denied that he had been detained...



On the morning of December 15, the family was contacted about a local man's discovery of a body in Garan Dam. Ershad's brother saw the body and noticed signs of torture. When the father saw Ershad's shattered skull, he had a heart attack and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit.



There were bruises around Ershad's neck and on top of his shoulders. His hands and feet were broken, and his skull had been split open. He was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office and an autopsy was performed but the cause of death has not been explained to the family.



On December 16, the body was released for burial. The Medical Examiner's Office issued no report and the death certificate did not mention a cause of death. It didn't say he had suffocated or drowned or anything. They told us to come back in four months for an answer.



On the other hand, when the body was being released at the Medical Examiner's Office, there were security agents there from unknown organizations who told the family they should say Ershad had committed suicide from depression over a failed love affair.



But if you ask anyone, Ershad was always full of energy and smiled all the time. He was an athlete and musician. His dream was to travel the world. He spoke very good English. If he committed suicide, then why did tens of security agents show up at his funeral and prevent people from filming the burial?

Rahmanian had received a bachelor's degree in emergency medical services in 2018 and was preparing to apply for a master's degree, his cousin told CHRI.

"They Told Us to Say He Had Died in an Accident," Says Mother of Man Slain in Shiraz Protests

The mother of Alireza Anjavi, who died after being shot in the forehead on November 16, 2019, as the authorities repressed protests in the city of Shiraz, Fars Province informed the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) that the authorities told her that her son had been detained and would soon be freed before calling her to identify his body in the morgue.

Anjavi's family was also pressured to falsely say he had died in an accident when they were retrieving his body, according to his mother, Noushin Mahmoudi.

Following is a transcript of Mahmoudi's statements to CHRI:

My son had an architectural supply store in front of the Islamic Azad University on Sadra St. On November 16 we had no idea there was a protest going on or else we wouldn't have let him go out.



When he got to his store, he called us and said he's coming back home. Our house is on Mowlana St. and along the way there were some protests. We could hear bullet sounds and machine-gun fire from our house. We could also see smoke and fire.



I called Alireza again and told him to come home as soon as possible. But after that he didn't answer his phone... I didn't think they had killed him. I thought maybe he had been arrested. I looked for him for a week with the help of relatives and acquaintances.



Police detectives told me he had been arrested with a group of people who had become emotional and joined the protest but he was well and would be freed at the end of the week. I waited but Alireza didn't come home.



On November 23 I got a call from the detectives who asked me to come over and show some identification papers. They asked me what clothes Alireza had been wearing. Then they told me to go to the Medical Examiner's Office, but I didn't go. I thought maybe the authorities were looking for a missing person. But that evening my brother-in-law showed me a photo and said it was my [dead] son.



On November 25 we got a call [from the Medical Examiner's Office] telling us to come and take his body. When I got there, I saw he had been shot in the forehead.



We wanted to bury him in the Darolrahmeh Cemetery in Shiraz, where his father and brothers were laid to rest. But the authorities didn't allow it and said we had to bury him in the outskirts of the city in the Golzar Deynakan or Qasre Qomsheh cemeteries.



We had no choice other than to accept the order and buried him in Golzar Deynakan. They delivered the body and told us to bury him the same day without making any trouble. They didn't ask for any money but insisted that we shouldn't make a lot of noise at the funeral and not to bring too many people.



The agents carried out all the procedures and dug the grave and didn't let anyone see the body. They also prayed for him and recited from the Quran.



When we went to pick up my son's body, they told us to say he had died in an accident after leaving the house. But the death certificate said he had died from being struck by a bullet. Then the detectives called and asked us to come and file a complaint. They knew my son was innocent and hadn't done anything. They said we could get legal counsel from the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs to follow up on the case because Alireza's father had been a veteran and was martyred many years ago.



I will not forgive my son's killers. Blood money means nothing to me. I want the person responsible to be punished for what he did.



Alireza was a very good son. Everyone loved him. He was my only living son. I had two other sons who died from physical disabilities. Alireza was my whole life. I want to catch his killer.

