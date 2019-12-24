Iranian Women Make History: 2019 World Alysh Champions!

Source: Tehran Times

Iran's women's team made history by winning the 2019 World Alysh (Belt Wrestling) Championships for the first time on Monday. Team Melli claimed the title with 93 points, followed by Kyrgyz Republic (89) and Kazakhstan (63). The Iranian women won three medals in the competition.



Iran's women Alysh team

Hanieh Ashouri seized a gold medal at the +75kg after defeating her Belarusian rival in the final match of +75kg.



On Sunday, Fatemeh Fattahi Juybari won a silver medal at the 60kg and Zahra Yazdani claimed a bronze in the 55kg.



Source: Etemad daily

Iran took part in the event in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan with six female wrestlers.



Meanwhile Iran's men Alysh wrestlers finished the competition as runners-up after grabbing 2 silver medals in the 70 and the plus 100 kg categories and a bronze in the 60 kg category.



Iran earned 85 points and finished as runners-up behind Kyrgyzstan who racked-up 96 points to take the title.

تیم کشتی #آلیش مردان ایران نایب قهرمان جهان شد



تیم ایران با ۲ مدال نقره محمد نبی زاده و پوریا رمضانی در اوزان ۷۰ و ۱۰۰+ کیلوگرم و یک مدال برنز روح الله نعمتیان در وزن ۶۰ کیلوگرم و کسب ۸۵ امتیاز به عنوان نایب قهرمانی دست یافت. pic.twitter.com/V1iysJ4YY1 — خبرآنلاين (@khabaronlinee) December 23, 2019

Belt Wrestling is a form of wrestling that is one of the oldest historically recorded sports. It involves contestants aiming to knock each other over by grappling with a belt.

