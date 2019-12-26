Iran Football: Andrea Stramaccioni no longer Esteghlal coach & Gabriel Calderon on verge of leaving Persepolis

12/26/19

Source: Tehran Times

Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni is no longer the coach of Esteghlal football team, the Iranian club said in a statement. Stramaccioni left the Iranian popular football team on Dec. 8 after the club failed to transfer his salary over the U.S. sanctions.



Andrea Stramaccioni (R) with Gabriel Calderon



Due to such problems, Esteghlal had been forced to transfer his wage through multiple bank accounts, belonging to several individuals in Europe. This reportedly led to the partial closure of Stramaccioni's bank account in Italy over money laundering charges.



The Italian coach received part of his unpaid salary after the representative of an Iranian bank gave him a check at Iran's Embassy in Rome, but he didn't return to Tehran and wasted the time.



Esteghlal fans have turned against the club management

On Thursday, Esteghlal announced that they've ended their relationship with Stramaccioni after six months.



Under stewardship of Stramaccioni, Esteghlal had moved up top of the table after about four years but the team have earned four points from the past three matches, leaving the Blues in the third place.



Esteghlal have a busy schedule in the coming months since the Blues have to play in AFC Champions League play-offs as well as Hazfi Cup and Iran league.

Gabriel Calderon on verge of leaving Persepolis

Persepolis coach Gabriel Calderon has said he is disappointed with the club's behavior, fueling speculation that he is set to leave the team.



Persepolis coach Gabriel Calderon

He has already said Persepolis have failed to pay him on time and had demanded them to meet the deadline.



The fans are worried Calderon leave their team in a row over his payment.



Persepolis will face the same fate as Esteghlal if the Argentine coach leaves the team.



Persepolis will host Nassaji on Friday in Tehran's Azadi Stadium and Calderon and his assistants will leave Tehran on Saturday for vacation and if Persepolis fail to make payments at the correct time, they will not return to Iran.



Persepolis have won Iran Professional League over the past three years and are favorites to win the title for the fourth time in row.



The Reds also are favorites to defend their titles at the Iran's Hazfi Cup.



Persepolis will have to compete at the AFC Champions League from February and it shows they have a busy timetable.



The Iranian giants will face in such a chaotic situation if Calderon quit.