Iranian woman goalkeeper Zahra Khajavi sets new record for not conceding a goal

12/27/19

Source: Tehran Times

Vochan Kordestan goalkeeper Zahra Khajavi set a new record in Iran football for minutes without conceding a goal. She extended her team shut-out run to 950 minutes, surpassing Sepahan stopper Payam Niazmand's old mark of 935.





Vochan Kordestan had kept 10 clean sheets but lost to Shahrdari Bam 3-2 on Friday. Her record was broken in the 49th minute.



The Nahavand born goalie, also is a member of Iran's women's football team.



Zahra Khajavi

"Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is my idol and Iranian keepers Alireza Beiranvand, Mehdi Rahmati and Payam Niazmand are my role models. I dream of playing abroad," Khajavi said.