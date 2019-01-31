US-Born Iranian Newscaster Marzieh Hashemi Arrives Back in Iran

01/31/19

Source: VOA

A journalist who works for Iran's state-run television station has returned to Tehran after being detained in the United States. Marzieh Hashemi, is a news anchor for Press TV, was arrested Jan. 13 when she arrived in St. Louis, Missouri, to visit family. She was held for 10 days.



Marzieh Hashemi arriving in Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport

U.S. authorities said she was released last week after testifying as a material witness in an undisclosed federal investigation.



The U.S. government has declined to disclose details of the case.



Hashemi, who was born in the U.S. and hold dual U.S. and Iran citizenship, was greeted by hundreds of people at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport Wednesday.

Hashemi said she feared she would be detained again on her flight leaving the United States from Denver to Frankfurt, adding: "I was not comfortable as long as I was over U.S. airspace.



"I was thinking they can reroute the plane and bring it down in Washington. It sounds like a movie, but I lived through that movie, so I know that anything is possible."

Her employer, Press TV, reported that Hashemi was mistreated while in U.S. custody because her hijab was removed, and she was offered non-halal food, or food not permissible under Islamic law.