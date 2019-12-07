Iran Jails Mohammad Nourizad, The Outspoken Critic Of Supreme Leader Khamenei

07/12/19

Source: Radio Farda

The Iranian Human Rights News Agency, HRANA, reported on Wednesday July 10 that outspoken political activist Mohammad Nourizad, has been jailed. Nourizad was one of the signatories of a statement by 14 Iranian activists who called on Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to resign in order to end the country's political deadlock.



Iranian political & civil rights activist, Mohammad Nourizad

(undated photo)

Nourizad had said on Monday that he was going to Tehran's Evin Prison, where he was summoned to offer explanations about his visit to flood stricken areas in northern Iran in April.



However, social media activists link the arrest to the statement signed by Nourizad and 13 other political activists.



The statement released in mid-June called on Khamenei to resign while also demanding essential changes in Iran's Constitutional Law.