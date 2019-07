"Wooden Memory" Project: Kerman's dried-out trees come to life again

07/25/19

Photos by Bani Asad Azad, ISNA

A group of sculptors has been commissioned by the Kerman Municipality to transform dried-out trees situated in the courtyard of Kerman's Mathematics Park and National Library into sculptures in an art project titled "Wooden Memory".



A tree trunk turned into a statue

