Clean water provided to 30 Iranian villages each week: Energy Minister

07/25/19

Source: Press TV

Iran's minister of energy has said that providing clean and safe water to rural households across the country has gained momentum as more and more villages are supplied with the utility each week. Reza Ardakanian said on Tuesday that a population of 6,700,000 villagers across Iran had already been provided with piped water.



Water Crisis at Villages of Northern Khorasan province, Iran

See photos by Vahid Khademi, Islamic Republic News Agency



"This ... is the most notable (form of) performance in terms of development in the world," said Ardakanian, adding that an average of 30 villages had been provided with clean water each week since 2013, when the current administrative government took office for a first term.



The minister said that the increased supply of clean water to rural households, which has covered 10,200 villages since 2013, became possible after leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei authorized the use of resources from a national sovereign wealth fund.



Speaking with lawmakers in the Iranian parliament, Ardakanian said Iran would increase its pace of providing safe water to rural areas to 35 villages each week by 2021.





He also said that Iran had significantly improved its sewage infrastructure compared to four decades ago when the Islamic Revolution took place, adding that some 225 wastewater treatment plants were now operating across the country compared to only four that existed in 1979.



"We are opening a sewage treatment plant in the country each 45 days," said Ardakanian, adding that completing the sewage systems in major cities and towns across Iran was one of the main priorities of the current government.