Persepolis Football Team Wins Iran's Hazfi Cup

06/05/19

Source: Tehran Times

Persepolis football team won Iran's Hazfi Cup for the sixth time in Ahvaz's Foolad Arena on Sunday. Persepolis edged past Iran's Second Division outfit Damash Gilan 1-0, thanks to Ali Alipour's 22nd minute goal from a wonderful free-kick.

Alipour was invited to Iran national football team by Marc Wilmots at the end of the match.



The match was originally scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. local time but was delayed for about two hours because Damash fans had failed to enter the 30,000-capacity stadium after the seats were occupied by Persepolis fans.



Persepolis had beaten Navad Urmia, Sepidrood, Padideh and Sepahan on their way to the final match.



Damash had also defeated Chooka Talesh, Moghavemat Tehran, Machine Sazi and Saipa to book a place in the final match.



Persepolis completed a domestic double since the team had won Iran Professional League in May.



Esteghlal are the most decorated football team in Hazfi Cup, winning the title seven times.