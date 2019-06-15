FIVB Volleyball Nations League 2019: Iran celebrate victory against Canada

06/15/19

Sources: Press TV, FIVB & Islamic Republic News Agency

Iran's national volleyball team have kicked off week three of the 2019 FIVB Nations League with a straight-sets win over Canada, in front of the home crowd in the northwestern Iranian city of Urmia.



Iran set the pace of the match after crushing the visiting Canada in the opener with a commanding 25-15 victory.



The Canadians adapted themselves to the surroundings in the second set to gain a 16-to-14 advantage, however, Iran bounced back through monster-blocks and won the second set with three back to back points at 26-to-24.

Empowered by the jubilant jam-packed fans in Ghadir Arena, Iran once again raised the bar for Canada and vanquished them at 25-16.



Amir Ghafour scored 16 points for Iran, while Stephen Timothy Maar tallied 13 points for Canada.

Iran Head Coach, Igor Kolakovic: "We started the game in the best way. It was a difficult match for us. Because most of our players come from Urmia and they wanted to show their best. In the second set we had problems and it was hard to control Canada. Fortunately we managed to win the game and we won 3-0. I am very happy and I want to thank the great spectators of Urmia. They supported us even in the periods that we could not get points. I hope they will support us tomorrow."



Iran's national volleyball team

Iran Captain, Saeid Marouf: "Fortunately we won the game. We performed well. In the second set the situation was changed but we got better in the following sets. I should thank the people of Urmia. Their support was wonderful. I know that lots of our fans could not get a ticket to be here. We knew that the people of Urmia love volleyball. Our victories have helped us to make a better personality for the team. Now the victory and the loss cannot affect us deeply. It is too soon to speak about the Finals. We will fight to get there."



Canada Head Coach, Glenn Hoag: "There was a tremendous atmosphere in the stadium. I think it was a great experience for our players. The fans supported their team very well. It was a nice win for Iran but our performance was poor. We were not focused. We should analyze this match and see the weaknesses. About the players we have here, we do not have two setters. Because we will have an important tournament in the summer and our players are not in the same level. We should give a chance to young players in these games. This way they will be ready game by game."



Canada's national volleyball team



Canada Captain, Nicholas Hoag: "We are not happy about the result. We had a hard time to get points. We made lot of mistakes and we had problems in receiving the ball. It was hard to block their attacks."



Up next, Iran will meet Poland on Saturday.