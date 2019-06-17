IN THE SHADOW OF PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY: Realities Don't Always Follow Common Sense

06/17/19

By Kambiz Zarrabi

The shape of Iran in geographic atlases resembles a sitting cat; perhaps sitting and waiting as cats often do. We all know how a cat behaves when cornered and threatened by some formidable enemy such as a large dog. The cat, not seeing some escape route, does not cower and crawl into a tight spot and plead for mercy! It puffs up, making itself look as big as possible, and attacks its adversary with fully spread claws. I have seen this tactic work in our own backyard, when the mighty dog changes its mind and retreats. The dog's reaction to the cat's ferocious display is not the fear of the abilities of its lesser foe, but perhaps the realization that its own arrogant impulse to corner the cat was not worth the price of having its own nose slightly scratched!

Iran, of course, has not been a calm and tranquil cat purring comfortably on a soft cushion in its corner of the Middle East and minding its own business for the past forty years.

After four decades of various covert and overt attempts by its adversaries aimed at bringing the Islamic Republic to its knees, the center has held and the core has been increasingly hardened to what we see today. Of the eighty-some-million population of Iran, that "some" fraction might constitute the upper echelon "intelligentsia" whose more delicate comfort zone has been under stress for the lack of broader liberal social freedoms and the violations of human rights, etc. The other eighty-million, although rightfully complaining under increasing economic pressures brought about mostly by the American sanctions, and also blaming the corruption and mismanagement of their government for much of their hardships, are not ready or willing to abandon their support for the Islamic Republic establishment, come what may.

This is what the American foreign policy plotters and formulators have never understood. Common sense tells us that relief from intense hardships could be achieved by bowing under relentless pressure, as would a blade of grass in a hurricane, the force that would uproot an inflexible oak. But, for a people whose millennia-long civilization has repeatedly demonstrated, pride and passion prevail over common sense. No matter how the sanctions and restrictions are ratcheted up by the United States, a regime-change or even a change in the regime's behavior by the Islamic Republic of Iran will not be achieved. These pressures have been inflicting much pain and agony upon the innocent population of Iran, in and by itself an act of economic terrorism, without any supposedly expected effect foreseen by the American policy geniuses.

The question that most observers are asking is: if these draconian economic and political measures against the Islamic Republic of Iran have failed to produce the expected results and, as we are seeing, the response by Iran has been even bolder and more defiant, what alternatives do the masterminds within the Trump Administration have in their playbook? If the long list of allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran as stated by Mr. Pompeo in the wake of the recent attack on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, for which he is "officially" holding Iran responsible, is valid, what is the Plan B or the Plan C, in the Administration's playbook?

We know that Mr. Trump, the Negotiator-in-Chief, may have honestly thought that pulling out of the nuclear agreement signed by Iran and the world powers, including the United States, and putting crippling sanctions on Iran would prove to his advantage in renegotiating a better deal for the US and its "friends" in the Middle East. Meanwhile, the shrewd schemers around him took advantage of his narcissistic gullibility to push their own longstanding anti-Iran agendas, hoping to ignite a war between the United States and/or its regional allies and Iran.

The Iranians know that neither the President, nor the American nation, has the desire for another needless war, this time definitely a longer and more costly war than before. For Mr. Trump, dragging the United States into another war would spell disaster come the next elections. A war between Iran and its most likely regional adversary, Saudi Arabia, would also create a huge potential for American involvement, which is as unwanted as a direct war between the United States and Iran. In addition, the world community and America's chief international allies would not welcome a long-term disruption of oil flow by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the destruction of the Arabian oil fields and pipelines; and the Iranians know that, as well.

Some negotiated settlement between the United States and Iran while the maximized pressure against Iran continues is also quite unlikely. The Iranian Supreme Leader responded recently to the visiting Japanese Prime minister, Shinzo Abe, who was supposedly on a mission to mediate between the United States and Iran in order to avoid an internationally disastrous confrontation. Very briefly, the Ayatollah did not think that Mr. Trump's innuendos were worthy of any response! He has stated several times before that talking to the Americans is worse than a waste of time, that it is even dangerous! Any wonder why he, as well as others in the Iranian government, would feel that way?

So, Iran has been feeling trapped in a tight corner; but so is the Trump Administration; and, again, the Iranians are aware of that.

The recent attack on the two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, and the previous attacks on the Saudi tankers anchored off the Arabian coast in the Persian Gulf, and Iran's official denials of having anything to do with them, demonstrate the points I am trying to make here.

The American President repeatedly states that he does not want war with the Islamic Republic of Iran, while the White House insists on maximizing the pressures on the Iranian nation. Mr. Trump actually believes that these pressures will ultimately leave the Iranian leadership no option but to agree on negotiating a new agreement with the Negotiator-in-Chief on American terms, of course. He could then claim victory without taking the nation into another war, look good in the upcoming elections, and expect to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

But, that ain't going to happen the way he expects! As we are finding out, the Iranians do have other options; some that seem to violate the proverbial common sense.

There is ample evidence that Iran intends to live up to its promises that if not allowed to market its own oil, petrochemicals, or other major products, no oil will exit the Persian Gulf unscathed. The IRGC, which the United States recently classified as a terrorist organization, has been deliberately leaving behind enough footprints under the shadow of plausible deniability in the sites of the attacks on oil tankers and elsewhere to demonstrate its capabilities.

World leaders outside the United States and its main ally, the United Kingdom, use Iran's official denials to caution against jumping to immature conclusions that might result in a disastrous military conflict in the region. Even the Saudis prefer to opt for some diplomatic de-escalation of tensions, for obvious reasons.

So, with all the chest-thumping and bravado by the Secretary of State, Pompeo, holding Iran responsible for attacks on the merchant tankers, whether or not these attacks are carried out by the IRGC, some rogue elements, or by Iran's proxies, what is he actually proposing to do about it? And, this is exactly what Iran wants to find out. Yes, the US Administration is cornered into a tight spot just as Iran has been!

Outside John Bolton and other bloodthirsty warmongers who don't care how many millions might die or the global catastrophe that would follow, as long as their diabolical dreams are realized, no responsible person in the Administration, and that included the Pentagon, would want to ignite another powder keg. And, again, the Iranian regime knows that.

The draconian economic sanctions and embargos against the nation of Iran, and the blacklisting of any other country that might need or want to deal with Iran, have proven not only ineffective in achieving what the Trump White House expected, they actually constitute economic terrorism against a nation of over eighty-million. It is high time to stop this game. But is there some exit strategy for the United States, Iran, and other major world powers to deescalate the tension and break this impasse?

After all, how is this economic and diplomatic pressure on Iran, which after forty years and now under the Trump Administration has reached a historical peak, served America's best interests? Of course, it is no secret to anyone that America's policies in the Middle East have always been Israel-centered. Israel's principle agency that promotes and secures its interests in the United States has been AIPAC, established in early 1963, which has skillfully managed to avoid being classified as a political action agency of a foreign government, thanks to the loyalty or the sense of indebtedness of the members of Congress for whom unquestioned support for Israel, no matter what, is an unspoken obligation. Weather Iran or any other regional state likes it or not, Israel's status is not going to change as far as its influence over the American Congress, as well as on the American public opinion, is concerned. That influence goes far beyond the halls of Congress. America's mass media, information and entertainment businesses, financial centers, legal and medical professions, as well as academic institutions, are inordinately dominated by the Jewish people, most of whom are supportive of the Jewish state and constitute the principle donors to AIPAC.

So, dealing with this reality, Iran, since the Islamic Revolution, has been doing what it has been able to do to create obstacles against Israel's expansionistic ambitions, which follow the trajectory initially outlined by the project dubbed "Securing the Realm" or the "Clean Break", and later expanded to dovetail with the Neoconservative formulated "Project for the New American Century" or PNAC.

These plans included the systematic elimination of the Islamic regimes that opposed Israel and its policies in the region. Included were Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and ultimately Iran. Iran became the principle supporter of groups that were capable of resisting Israel's regional agendas, groups such as Lebanon's Hezbollah and the militant flank of the Palestinian Hamas. Syria became the main conduit for the transfer of arms and other support to these groups. Both groups have demonstrated their capabilities in the past, and are now, especially Hezbollah, armed with a substantial arsenal of modern weaponry, can inflict serious damage to the Jewish state.

The good news for all sides is that neither the Islamic Republic of Iran, nor the Likud regime in Israel, is likely to initiate a war. Any military conflict initiated by either side would prove incalculably devastating for Iran, and a near total destruction of the tiny Jewish state, regardless of its so-called Iron Dome.

The Project for the New American Century, based on the presumption that the United States would remain the sole superpower in the world, was a crazy daydream whose time is long past. Iran and Israel have no interest in engaging in a real war. And, I continue to maintain that, if left unchallenged, the Islamic Republic is not going to develop a nuclear arsenal or embark on territorial expansions. Iran is having a hard enough time holding on to what it already has and taking care of its economic challenges to need to embark on regional expansions!

So, what remains as a logical justification for the American government to maintain and even to increase its military presence in the Middle East, in other peoples' backyards, half-way around the planet?

As I have written before, meddling in the affairs of Middle East and having a substantial military presence in the region in the guise of containing Iran's "evil schemes" do pay appreciable dividends: Israel and its supporters in America are thus appeased, and the Saudis' subservience is further ensured, pouring a hundred-billion here and fifty-billion there into the coffers of the America's military industries as soon as prompted. However, all these benefits could be guaranteed in other ways that are less risky and prone to highly costly strategic errors, as the recent developments might indicate.

Mr. Trump's thoughtless campaign promise to pull out of the nuclear agreement with Iran just to undo what his predecessor had achieved was just that: a thoughtless self-inflating gesture, like so many other things he does to boost his personal interests and ego, even at potentially great cost to the best interests of the nation. Semi-conscious of the realities around him, he has been dealing with world affairs as though the planet is his childhood playground. He has surrounded himself with hand-picked sycophants who would never tell him that the North Korean dictator, for example, has been playing him like a fool all along. Leaders of the world's major economic and industrial powers oppose most of his international tactics and regard him as an immature, self-absorbed child who has access to highly dangerous toys! There are rumors that his staff, as well as highly responsible intelligence sources, have been hiding certain information from him because of the fear of what his reaction might be!

Now, with all the Congressional troubles he is facing, the prospects of impeachment, and the challenges by the Democratic presidential candidates in the upcoming Primaries, Mr. Trump must make sure he looks as good, as substantial and as confident as possible. The added drama in the Gulf of Oman and the resulting impasse it has created is not going to be helpful......unless!

He has stated many times that he is opposed to another war in the Middle East and had promised to remove the troops from the region. Even though many influential Democrats and Republicans in the Congress are not in favor of removing the troops, particularly from Syria, clearly to comply with Israel's wished, avoiding another war is a highly popular objective.

Iran, or the IRGC, has artfully created a dense fog of uncertainty about any responsibility for the attacks on the oil tankers. The vehement denials of any involvement, regardless of any hard evidence to the contrary, are allowing global leaders, and many within the US Administration, to insist on exercising caution and hold back direct accusations against the Islamic Republic, as the risks would be too great.

So, after having made their point, the Iranians by denying any involvement are leaving the door open for a less embarrassing, or even a rather graceful, retreat by the United States form a highly risky military confrontation. The Negotiator-in-Chief might find reasons to "fall in love" with, say, Mr. Zarif of Iran, as he has done with Kim Jon Un of North Korea, or with Vladimir Putin of Russia!



About the author:



Kambiz Zarrabi has devoted the last thirty-some years teaching, lecturing and writing about US/Iran relations. Previous to his retirement, his career included working as geologist/geophysicist in the oil and minerals exploration industries with American and Iranian firms and in the private sector. His tenure included serving at Iran's Ministry of Economy as the Director General of Mines in the late 60s and early 70s.



He received his college education at the University of California in Los Angeles, graduating in 1960.

