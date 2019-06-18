Top Iranian universities on the list of Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019

By Setareh Behroozi, Tehran Times

Iranian universities are included in different subjects of 2019 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, according to its website.

In physical science, 24 Iranian universities are amongst 963 universities worldwide. Twenty one universities in Iran are amongst 903 universities assessed in engineering and technology subject.

Eleven Iranian universities are on ranking table for life sciences amongst 751 universities and nine Iranian universities are amongst World University Ranking in computer science, which has expanded to include 684 universities.

Additionally five Iranian universities are named on the clinical, pre-clinical and health university ranking which includes medicine, dentistry and other health subjects.

University of Tehran and University of Isfahan are on ranking table for business and economics amongst 585 universities. The University of Tehran is the only Iranian university ranked among top universities in arts and humanities, education and social science subjects.

The ranking is according to scores of citation, industry income, international outlook, research teaching and the table includes number of full-time equivalency (FTE) students, number of students per staff, international students, and female to male ratio.

Physical sciences

A total of 24 Iranian universities are amongst the ranking table for physical sciences, which highlights the universities that are leading across mathematics and statistics; physics and astronomy; chemistry; geology; and environmental, earth and marine sciences subjects.

The 2019 physical sciences ranking has expanded to include 963 universities, up from 501 last year.

The table is led by Princeton University for the second consecutive year, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is now second, up from fourth.

Babol Noshirvani University of Technology (251-300), University of Kashan (401-500), Amirkabir University of Technology (501-600), University of Guilan (501-600), Iran University of Science and Technology (501-600), Isfahan University of Technology (501-600), Sharif University of Technology (501-600) and University of Tehran (501-600) are on the list.

The Iranian universities Azarbaijan Shahid Madani University, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, University of Mazandaran, Shahid Beheshti University, Shiraz University, Shiraz University of Technology, University of Tabriz, University of Zanjan rank between 601-800 at the table.

Alzahra University, University of Birjand, University of Isfahan, Kharazmi University, Shahid Bahonar University of Kerman, Shahrood University of Technology, Urmia University and Yazd University rank 801+ on the table.

Engineering and technology

A total of 21 Iranian universities are named at the 2019 Times Higher Education World University Rankings table for engineering and technology subjects.

The 2019 engineering and technology ranking is expanded to include 903 universities, up from 501 last year.

According to the table recently released, the universities assessed in different fields of general engineering, civil engineering, chemical engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical and aerospace engineering.

Babol Noshirvani University of Technology and University of Tehran are top amongst the Iranian universities ranking 251-300. They are followed by the Sharif University of Technology, University of Mazandaran, University of Kashan and University of Guilan (301-400).

Amirkabir University of Technology and Isfahan University of Technology rank 401-500. Shiraz University of Technology, Shiraz University, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad and University of Tabriz rank 501-600.

Shahid Beheshti University, University of Zanjan, Urmia University, Shahrood University of Technology, Kharazmi University, University of Isfahan and Azarbaijan Shahid Madani University rank 601-800 and on the bottom of the list are Shahid Bahonar University of Kerman and Yazd University with 801+ ranking.

The University of Oxford leads the table for the first time, after overtaking Stanford University and the California Institute of Technology. Meanwhile, Harvard University joins the table in third place.

Life sciences

Eleven Iranian universities are on ranking table for life sciences, which includes agriculture and forestry, biological sciences, veterinary science and sport science subjects.

The 2019 life sciences ranking has expanded to include 751 universities, up from 502 last year.

Isfahan University of Technology is the only Iranian university, which ranks from 501-600.

The Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, University of Guilan, Iran University of Medical Sciences, University of Isfahan, Shahid Bahonar University of Kerman, Shahid Beheshti University, Shiraz University, University of Tabriz, University of Tehran and Urmia University are ranked +601.

Harvard University tops the table for the third year in a row, while the University of Cambridge remains in the second, and the University of Oxford holds on to third.

Computer science

Nine Iranian universities are amongst top universities worldwide in computer science, which has expanded to include 684 universities, up from 301 last year.

The University of Oxford leads the table for the first time, after overtaking Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, while ETH Zurich is now in second place.

Amirkabir University of Technology, Isfahan University of Technology, Shiraz University, University of Tabriz and University of Tehran are in the table with 401-500 ranking.

Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, K.N. Toosi University of Technology and Shahid Beheshti University ranking 501-600 are on the table followed by University of Isfahan with 601+ ranking.

Clinical, pre-clinical and health

Five Iranian universities are named on the clinical, pre-clinical and health university ranking which includes medicine, dentistry and other health subjects.

The 2019 clinical, pre-clinical and health ranking has expanded to include 721 universities, up from 501 last year.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences is on top of Iranian universities with 401-500 ranking level followed by Iran University of Medical Sciences, Mashhad University of Medical Sciences and University of Tabriz (501-600). The Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences is on the list with 601+.

The University of Oxford leads the table for the eighth consecutive year, while UCL joins the top 10 at eighth place, up from 12th.

Business and economics

University of Tehran (301-400) and University of Isfahan (501+) are on ranking table for business and economics amongst 585 universities, up from 200 last year.

The subject highlights the universities that are leading across business and management, accounting and finance, and economics and econometrics subjects.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology has overtaken Stanford University to claim first place in this year's business and economics table.

Arts and humanities

In arts and humanities, the University of Tehran with 401+ ranking is the only Iranian university in the list. The ranking has is expanded to include 506 universities, up from 401 last year.

The subject highlights the universities that are leading across art, performing arts, design, languages, literature, linguistics, history, philosophy, theology, and architecture and archaeology subjects.

Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology take the top two places in the table for the second year in a row, while the University of California, Berkeley joins the top 10 at ninth, up from 11th.

Education

The University of Tehran is the only Iranian academic center with 301-400 ranking in the education ranking list.

The subject highlights the issues that are leading across education, teacher training and academic studies in education subjects.

The 2019 education ranking has also expanded to include 428 universities, up from 100 last year.

Stanford University tops this year's education table for the second consecutive year, while Harvard University maintains second position. The University of California, Berkeley completes the top three in third place, up from fifth.

Social science

With 401-500 ranking in social sciences, the University of Tehran is the only Iranian academic center in the table, which is expanded to include 666 universities, up from 400 last year.

The social science highlights the universities that are leading across sociology, geography, politics and international studies, and communication and media studies subjects.

The University of Oxford tops this year's social sciences table for the second year in a row, after becoming the first university of UK to take pole position in the table last year.

