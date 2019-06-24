30 Tehran University Academics Call for Release of Detained Iranian Journalist Marzieh Amiri

06/24/19

Source: Center for Human Rights in Iran

Thirty scholars and researchers at the University of Tehran have called for the release of detained reporter Marzieh Amiri in a letter addressing Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami.



Marzieh Amiri

Amiri, a reporter for the reformist Shargh newspaper and student at the university, has been in Evin Prison's Ward 209 under the control of the Intelligence Ministry since she was arrested while covering a Labor Day protest in Tehran on May 1, 2019.

Following is the Center for Human Rights in Iran's (CHRI) translation of the letter.

Greetings,

Ms. Marzieh Amiri, a graduate student at the University of Tehran's College of Social Studies, was among those arrested at a lawful rally in front of Parliament on the occasion of International Labor Day.

At the time this letter was written, she had been in detention for more than 46 days.

We, a group of academics at the University of Tehran's College of Social Studies, in light of upcoming end-of-term finals exams, call for transparency in the judicial process regarding her case and taking steps toward facilitating this student's freedom in order to enable her to submit her [academic] proposal by the deadline and take care of administrative matters.

Signatories:

1- Mehdi Etemadifar

2- Sara Shariati Mazinani

3- Yousef Abazari

4- Zia Hashemi

5- Mohammadreza Javadi Yeganeh

6- Soheila Sadeghi

7- Jalaleddin Rafifar

8- Taghi Azad Armaki

9- Zahra Farzizadeh

10- Jabbar Rahmani

11- Rouhollah Nosrati

12- Abdollah Bochranlou

13- Emilia Nercissians

14- Mohammad Mirzaie

15- Mehdi Montazerghaem

16- Hossen Mirzaie

17- Zohreh Anvari

18- Mehdi Arabestani

19- Hassan Hosseini

20- Maryam Nahavandi

21- Majid Kousheshi

22- Hossein Imani Jajarmi

23- Ahmad Firouzabadi

24- Aliasghar Saeedi

25- Rasoul Sadeghi

26- Atefeh Aghaie

27- Mohammad Tavakkol

28- Reza Omidi

29- Fatemeh Torabi

30- Hamidreza Jalaeipour