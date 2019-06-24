30 Tehran University Academics Call for Release of Detained Iranian Journalist Marzieh Amiri

Source: Center for Human Rights in Iran
Thirty scholars and researchers at the University of Tehran have called for the release of detained reporter Marzieh Amiri in a letter addressing Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami.
Marzieh Amiri
Amiri, a reporter for the reformist Shargh newspaper and student at the university, has been in Evin Prison's Ward 209 under the control of the Intelligence Ministry since she was arrested while covering a Labor Day protest in Tehran on May 1, 2019.
Following is the Center for Human Rights in Iran's (CHRI) translation of the letter.
Greetings,
Ms. Marzieh Amiri, a graduate student at the University of Tehran's College of Social Studies, was among those arrested at a lawful rally in front of Parliament on the occasion of International Labor Day.
At the time this letter was written, she had been in detention for more than 46 days.
We, a group of academics at the University of Tehran's College of Social Studies, in light of upcoming end-of-term finals exams, call for transparency in the judicial process regarding her case and taking steps toward facilitating this student's freedom in order to enable her to submit her [academic] proposal by the deadline and take care of administrative matters.
Signatories:
1- Mehdi Etemadifar
2- Sara Shariati Mazinani
3- Yousef Abazari
4- Zia Hashemi
5- Mohammadreza Javadi Yeganeh
6- Soheila Sadeghi
7- Jalaleddin Rafifar
8- Taghi Azad Armaki
9- Zahra Farzizadeh
10- Jabbar Rahmani
11- Rouhollah Nosrati
12- Abdollah Bochranlou
13- Emilia Nercissians
14- Mohammad Mirzaie
15- Mehdi Montazerghaem
16- Hossen Mirzaie
17- Zohreh Anvari
18- Mehdi Arabestani
19- Hassan Hosseini
20- Maryam Nahavandi
21- Majid Kousheshi
22- Hossein Imani Jajarmi
23- Ahmad Firouzabadi
24- Aliasghar Saeedi
25- Rasoul Sadeghi
26- Atefeh Aghaie
27- Mohammad Tavakkol
28- Reza Omidi
29- Fatemeh Torabi
30- Hamidreza Jalaeipour
... Payvand News - 06/24/19 ... --