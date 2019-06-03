Photos: Samanoo Festival in Daraq, Iran

Photos by Maryam Davarnia, Mehr News Agency

Samanoo festival, a joyous occasion where people cook Samanoo - a traditional Iranian sweet paste made entirely from mashed germinated wheat - was celebrated in Daraq, North Khorasan Province, on Thursday March 28, 2019. Some 60 participants took part in the cooking festival.

Samanoo, prepared in advance of arrival of Persian New Year Norooz, is one of the components of the Haftsin spread for Norooz. Samanoo is made from germinated wheat prepared for in a large kazan. Traditionally, women take a special party for it during the night, and cook it from late in the evening till the daylight, singing related songs. In Tajikistan and Afghanistan they sing: "Samanoo is boiling and we are clapping, others are asleep and we are playing daf"



























































































Samanoo Recipe:

Samanoo is one of the seven items that is typically placed on the Sofreh em> Haftseen for Norouz. However, it can be made and eaten at any time. The sweetness is all natural and comes from the wheat, but some choose to add more sugar.

Ingredients:

250 grams of unpelted wheat -the same that is used to grow sabzeh

1000 grams of wheat flour - I used whole wheat

sugar (optional) -for those who want a sweeter Samanoo

(see recipe by persianrecipes.com)







About Norooz:

International Norooz Day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly, in its resolution A/RES/64/253 of 2010, at the initiative of several countries that share this holiday (Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

Inscribed in 2009 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as a cultural tradition observed by numerous peoples, Norooz is an ancestral festivity marking the first day of spring and the renewal of nature. It promotes values of peace and solidarity between generations and within families as well as reconciliation and neighbourliness, thus contributing to cultural diversity and friendship among peoples and different communities.



