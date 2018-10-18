Food of Persia on The Splendid Table

03/07/19

Source: American Public Media

The Splendid Table, a podcast and radio broadcast program with host Francis Lam, will be celebrating the food of Persia ahead of Norooz, the Persian New Year. The episode will air on Friday, March 8 from local public radio stations and will be posted on The Splendid Table website. You can also listen to episodes from The Splendid Table on any podcast platform (ie ITunes, Stitcher, Spotify).





Several guests are scheduled to appear on the show whom Francis will be talking to including:

Samin Nosrat author of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat tells us why Persian cooks are so obsessed with fresh herbs

Naz Deravian author of Bottom of the Pot has a tale of tahdig and home

Najmieh Batmanglij author of Cooking in Iran tells us about what people are cooking in modern-day Iran

Chef/founder of Moosh NYC, Behzad Jamshidi teaches Francis a classic recipe for Ghaliyeh Mahi, a fish stew with fenugreek. and, America's Test Kitchen brings us Persian power ingredients!

About The Splendid Table

The Splendid Table, hosted by award-winning food writer Francis Lam, has been an original weekend companion, celebrating the intersection of food and life for more than two decades. A culinary, culture and lifestyle program, it has hosted our nation's conversations about cooking, sustainability and food culture and has introduced us to generations of food dignitaries.

About Francis Lam

Francis Lam took over the program from long-time host Lynne Rossetto Kasper in January 2018. Under Francis, listeners can expect a modern, multicultural weekly snapshot of the food world - exploring different cultures, cuisines and ideas, as well as the small personal stories that come out of the expansive world of the table. As a former restaurant cook and culinary school graduate, Francis can handle virtually any food query and loves taking listener's calls. He is keenly interested in people and their stories and believes that one of the keys to understanding people better is to learn what they cook and how they eat.