Food of Persia on The Splendid Table

Source: American Public Media
The Splendid Table, a podcast and radio broadcast program with host Francis Lam, will be celebrating the food of Persia ahead of Norooz, the Persian New Year. The episode will air on Friday, March 8 from local public radio stations and will be posted on The Splendid Table website. You can also listen to episodes from The Splendid Table on any podcast platform (ie ITunes, Stitcher, Spotify).
Several guests are scheduled to appear on the show whom Francis will be talking to including:
Samin Nosrat author of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat tells us why Persian cooks are so obsessed with fresh herbs
Naz Deravian author of Bottom of the Pot has a tale of tahdig and home
Najmieh Batmanglij author of Cooking in Iran tells us about what people are cooking in modern-day Iran
Chef/founder of Moosh NYC, Behzad Jamshidi teaches Francis a classic recipe for Ghaliyeh Mahi, a fish stew with fenugreek. and, America's Test Kitchen brings us Persian power ingredients!
View this post on Instagram
I hated this dish growing up (";ghaliyeh mahi";). It quite literally would penetrate every crevice of the house and stain it with these pungent aromas of fennugreek and tamarind that would take weeks to get rid of. It was only until my mom shared me with her connection to the dish, how even the process of making it transports her back home, to a time before war plagued her province in Iran, before her migration to Canada, before every tribulation she went through to align herself with a better life. Her story gave context to this dish, and forever changed it for me. I proudly present Dover Sole in leek ashes, with a chutney of deeply caramalized fennugreek, cilantro and tamarind. For I am greatful always for being both the son of a fighter, and the student of such a passionate cook. - project: @meetresident 📸 @thefarebear --- #moosh #food #foodporn #instafood #foodie #cheflife #chefsofinstagram #chefs #truecooks #whiteplateseries #ExpertFoods #foodstarz #bocusedor #inspiredbypassion #myroundplate #gastronogram #cookniche #GourmetArtistry #fourmagazine #avantegardecooking #theartofplating #tastefullyartistic #industry #BeardHouse #chefsroll #truecooks #GastroArt #chefstalk #gastropost #berlinerspeisemeisterei
About The Splendid Table
The Splendid Table, hosted by award-winning food writer Francis Lam, has been an original weekend companion, celebrating the intersection of food and life for more than two decades. A culinary, culture and lifestyle program, it has hosted our nation's conversations about cooking, sustainability and food culture and has introduced us to generations of food dignitaries.
About Francis Lam
Francis Lam took over the program from long-time host Lynne Rossetto Kasper in January 2018. Under Francis, listeners can expect a modern, multicultural weekly snapshot of the food world - exploring different cultures, cuisines and ideas, as well as the small personal stories that come out of the expansive world of the table. As a former restaurant cook and culinary school graduate, Francis can handle virtually any food query and loves taking listener's calls. He is keenly interested in people and their stories and believes that one of the keys to understanding people better is to learn what they cook and how they eat.
... Payvand News - 03/07/19 ... --