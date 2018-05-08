Iran giving remaining signatories chance to save JCPOA: Foreign Minister Zarif

05/08/19

Source: Press TV

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says it is time for Tehran's remaining partners in the 2015 nuclear deal to uphold their end of the bargain following the US withdrawal, because Iran has provided them with a 60-day "opportunity" to salvage the landmark agreement.



Iran's FM Javad Zarif with President Hassan Rohani

(source: Iranian daily Etemad)

On the first anniversary of Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the deal, Iran notified the five remaining signatories -- France, Britain, Germany, China and Russia -- of its decision to suspend some of its commitments for 60 days on Wednesday.

Tehran have given the five states 60 days to meet its demands and take practical measures to protect its energy and banking sectors against the American sanctions, which were reinstated following Washington's exit.

Starting today, Iran does not keep its enriched uranium and produced heavy water limited. The EU/E3+2 will face Iran's further actions if they can not fulfill their obligations within the next 60 days and secure Iran's interests. Win-Win conditions will be accepted. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) May 8, 2019

Commenting on Iran's counter-measures during a visit to Russia, Zarif said those commitments had already become impossible to fulfill after the US slapped a wave of sanctions on Iran's nuclear activities on May 4.

The US, he added, is attempting to throw a wrench into Iran's legal nuclear activities through "pressure, threats and bullying."

On May 4, Washington revoked two waivers that allowed Iran to ship its excess heavy water for storage and swap its enriched uranium for natural uranium.

Tehran announced earlier in the day that it would stop exporting excess uranium and heavy water - as required by the deal - for a 60-day period.

Rouhani: Today not end of Iran nuclear deal https://t.co/MNa70ZizMj — Press TV (@PressTV) May 8, 2019

Zarif said, "Iran's move gives a chance to the remaining signatories to return the deal to its initial form while safeguarding Iran's rights under the JCPOA."

"Iran has shown the world that it has remained committed to its obligations and today it is the world [countries'] turn to implement their end of the bargain," he added.

On May 8 2018, US withdrew from #JCPOA, violated #UNSCR 2231 & pressured others-incl #E3-to do the same

After a year of patience, Iran stops measures that US has made impossible to continue

Our action is within the terms of JCPOA.

EU/E3+2 has a narrowing window to reverse this. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 8, 2019

Separately, Zarif said in a post on his Twitter account that the remaining parties to the JCPOA had a "narrowing window" to save the deal.

"After a year of patience, Iran stops measures that US has made impossible to continue," he tweeted.

