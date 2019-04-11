Iran U23 Greco-Roman team wins world title

Source: Tehran Times

Iran Greco-Roman team won the title of the U23 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday. The Iranian team finished in first place with 122 points, followed by Georgia (121) and Russia (118). Iran won three gold and three bronze medals in the competition.

Meysam Dalkhani in 63kg, Mohammadreza Geraei in 72kg and Aliakbar Yousefi in 130kg claimed three gold medals for Iran.



Mehdi Mohsennejhad in 60kg, Sajad Imentalab in 67kg and Mohammadhadi Saravi in 97kg took three bronze medals.



Final team standings:



1. Iran - 122

2. Georgia - 121

3. Russia - 118

4. Ukraine - 77

5. Belarus - 69

6. Japan - 65

7. Turkey - 65

8. Armenia - 64

9. Kazakhstan - 54

10. Hungary - 42