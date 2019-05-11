Renowned Persian Poet Mazaher Mosaffa Dies At 87

11/05/19

Source: Tehran Times

Persian poet Mazaher Mosaffa, mostly famous for his odes, died of natural causes at his home in Tehran on Thursday October 31, 2019. He was 87.



Persian poet Mazaher Mosaffa



He was buried in his hometown of Tafresh on Friday, his daughter Golzar told the Persian service of ISNA.



He received his primary school education at the Hakim Nezami School in Qom. He then obtained a Ph.D. in Persian literature at the University of Tehran. He wrote his doctoral thesis on the evolution of Persian odes.



Mosaffa served as a professor at the University of Tehran and several other major universities in Shiraz and Qom.



Poet Mazaher Mosaffa in an undated photo.

(undated photo by Morteza Farajabadi, ISNA)

He is considered as one of the few most outstanding ode composers in contemporary Persian literature.



"Ten Cries", "Thirty Speech", "Guardians of Speech" and "Storm of Rage" are among his noteworthy credits.

شعار تاریخی و مشهور "یا مرگ یا مصدق" برگرفته از بیتی از یکی شعرهای مظاهر مصفا بود که در آن سروده بود:

"آزادگان به راهت، از جان خود گذشتند

با خون خود نوشتند، یا مرگ یا مصدق"

Mosaffa is survived by his wife, Amirbanu Karimi, and his children Kimia, Amir-Esmaeil, Golzar and Ali.



