Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup: Iran defeats Egypt 5-3, heads to semis

11/07/19

Source: Tehran Times

Iran booked a place at the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai semifinals Wednesday night. Team Melli beat Egypt 5-3 at the Kite Beach in Jumeirah thanks to a hat-trick from Amirhossein Akbari. Mostafa Kiani and Mohammad Masoumizadeh also scored goals.

Moustafa Samir, Adbelrahman Hassan Ahmed and Moustafa Aly Mohamed were on target for Egypt.



Iran, who had started the campaign with a 7-4 win over Mexico on Tuesday, will play Russia Thursday night to decide the group winners.



In Group A, Spain defeated Japan 3-2, while the UAE beat Italy 6-4.



The Intercontinental Cup is second only to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup as the largest and most prestigious event on the international beach soccer circuit, featuring an exclusive assembly of the world's very best national teams from each continent.



Since the World Cup is a biannual competition, this event is now the most important annual international beach soccer tournament.