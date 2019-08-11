Iran News ...


11/08/19

Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup: Iran defeats Russia in penalty shootout

Source: Tehran Times

Iran advanced to the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup semis as the group winners after defeating Russia on Thursday.

Team Melli, who had already defeated Mexico and Egypt in Group B, beat Russia 5-4 in a penalty shootout after finishing on 3-3 at the end of regulation time.

Iran got sweet revenge on Russia, since the Persians had lost to them 6-2 at the 2019 World Beach Games in October.

Iran will meet the UAE on Friday in the competition's semis, while Russia face Spain.

The Intercontinental Cup is second only to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup as the largest and most prestigious event on the international beach soccer circuit, featuring an exclusive assembly of the world's very best national teams from each continent.

Since the World Cup is a biannual competition, this event is now the most important annual international beach soccer tournament.

... Payvand News - 11/08/19 ... --

Bookmark and Share

News Categories:
Art
Business & Economy
Diaspora
Energy & Oil
Environment & GeographyEvents
Film & Music
For Peace
Health & Medicine
Heritage & History
Literature & Books
Middle East & Asia
Philanthropy
Politics
Rights
Science & Education
Sports
Society & Culture
Travel
Women



comments powered by Disqus

Home | ArchiveContact | About |  Web Sites | Bookstore | Persian Calendar | twitter | facebook | RSS Feed


© Copyright 2019 NetNative (All Rights Reserved)