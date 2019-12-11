Iran News ...


11/12/19

Iran's government approves $71m in loans for quake-hit East Azarbaijan

Source: Tehran Times

The government will provide some 3 trillion rials (about $71 million) to make up for the damage caused by earthquake in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan, Majid Joudi, an official with the Housing Foundation has said.


A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Tark county in East Azarbaijan province on Friday, which killed six people and injured over 580 others.

"More than 3,000 residential units have been destroyed that need reconstruction and 1,500 must be repaired," IRNA quoted Joudi as saying on Monday.

"Each quake-affected family will receive 300 million rials (about $7,000) in non-repayable loans and some 400 million rials (around $9,500) in low-interest loans," he stated.


The families whose houses have been completely demolished will be granted 100 million rials (about $2,400) to rent a house, he highlighted.


... Payvand News - 11/12/19 ... --

Bookmark and Share

News Categories:
Art
Business & Economy
Diaspora
Energy & Oil
Environment & GeographyEvents
Film & Music
For Peace
Health & Medicine
Heritage & History
Literature & Books
Middle East & Asia
Philanthropy
Politics
Rights
Science & Education
Sports
Society & Culture
Travel
Women



comments powered by Disqus

Home | ArchiveContact | About |  Web Sites | Bookstore | Persian Calendar | twitter | facebook | RSS Feed


© Copyright 2019 NetNative (All Rights Reserved)