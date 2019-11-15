Iran News ...


11/15/19

Photos: Iranian sculptors, international fellows doing their best at Tehran symposium

Photos by Babak Borzouyeh, Tehran Times

A number of Iranian and foreign sculptors are doing their best to create monumental artifacts in the 9th Tehran International Sculpture Symposium, which started on November in Tehran's Abbasabad district.


Laura Marcos from Argentina, Olga Nechay from Belarus, Arijel Strukelj from Slovenia, Georgi Minchev from Bulgaria, Jiang Chu from China and Sangam Vankhade from India are among the participating sculptors at the symposium, according to the Beautification Organization of the Tehran Municipality. Other competitors are Ulises Jimenez Obregon from Costa Rica, Victor Arturo Guadalupe Tineo from Peru, Yeh Chuan Hsien from Taiwan and Alex Labejof from France as well as Iranian counterparts Hedayat Sahrai, Hossein Molai Fumani, Mohammad-Mehdi Ashuri, Reza Qarebaghi and Mehdi Seifi.

Winners will be announced during a special ceremony on November 26, just one day after the end of the symposium.

















































... Payvand News - 11/15/19 ... --

Bookmark and Share

News Categories:
Art
Business & Economy
Diaspora
Energy & Oil
Environment & GeographyEvents
Film & Music
For Peace
Health & Medicine
Heritage & History
Literature & Books
Middle East & Asia
Philanthropy
Politics
Rights
Science & Education
Sports
Society & Culture
Travel
Women



comments powered by Disqus

Home | ArchiveContact | About |  Web Sites | Bookstore | Persian Calendar | twitter | facebook | RSS Feed


© Copyright 2019 NetNative (All Rights Reserved)