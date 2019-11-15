Photos: Iranian sculptors, international fellows doing their best at Tehran symposium

11/15/19

Photos by Babak Borzouyeh, Tehran Times

A number of Iranian and foreign sculptors are doing their best to create monumental artifacts in the 9th Tehran International Sculpture Symposium, which started on November in Tehran's Abbasabad district.





Laura Marcos from Argentina, Olga Nechay from Belarus, Arijel Strukelj from Slovenia, Georgi Minchev from Bulgaria, Jiang Chu from China and Sangam Vankhade from India are among the participating sculptors at the symposium, according to the Beautification Organization of the Tehran Municipality. Other competitors are Ulises Jimenez Obregon from Costa Rica, Victor Arturo Guadalupe Tineo from Peru, Yeh Chuan Hsien from Taiwan and Alex Labejof from France as well as Iranian counterparts Hedayat Sahrai, Hossein Molai Fumani, Mohammad-Mehdi Ashuri, Reza Qarebaghi and Mehdi Seifi.



Winners will be announced during a special ceremony on November 26, just one day after the end of the symposium.

































































































