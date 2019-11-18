Iranian woman weightlifter Elham Hosseini makes history by winning medal

11/18/19

Source: Tehran Times

Elham Hosseini became the first Iranian woman to win a medal in an international weightlifting tournament. Hosseini claimed a bronze medal at the 2019 Weightlifting IWF Naim Suleymanoglu Tournament on Saturday.



Elham Hosseini

(file photo)



Hosseini lifted 88kg in the snatch and 110kg in clean and jerk and won the bronze for a total of 198kg in the 74kg weight class.



Dilara Narn from Turkey won the gold medal as he lifted a combined total of 224kg and the silver medal went to Turkmenistan's Gulnabat Kadyrova who lifted a total of 218kg.



International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Women's Commission chair Ursula Garza Papandrea has expressed her delight at seeing an Iranian woman wins a medal in an international event.



The Weightlifting IWF Naim Suleymanoglu Tournament 2019 was held in Gaziantep, Turkey from Nov. 14 to 17.