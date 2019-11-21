Source: Iran Heritage Foundation
Organised by
The Louvre Museum and the Museum of Natural History, Paris.
Supported by
The Iran Heritage Foundation
Date
Monday 25th November, 09.45-16.00
Venue
Louvre Auditorium, Louvre Museum, Paris
Description
The site of Tappeh Sialk in Iran was excavated by the archaeologist Roman Ghirshman between 1933 and 1937, exposing whole areas of the ancient cultures of the plateau, from the Neolithic to the Iron Age.
The objective of this conference will be to take stock, 80 years after the
publication of Ghirshman's work, on the history of this site and on its central
role for Iranian archaeology. It will also be an opportunity to introduce the
public to more recent Iranian excavations, as well as the current research and
challenges posed by the conservation of an archaeological site in Iran today.
Speakers will include experts from Iran, France, Germany and the UK.
Download the draft programme here
Please note that talks will be in a mixture of French, English and Persian,
with some translations available - see programme for details.
This conference follows on from two previously held in London in 2017 and 2018, arranged by the IHF.
Tickets & Info
Admission is free, no need to register.
More details available on the Louvre's website here.
For any inquiries please contact astrid@iranheritage.org, Tel: 020 3651 2121
About:
The Iran Heritage Foundation is a non-political UK registered charity with the mission to promote and preserve the history, languages and cultures of Iran and the Persianate world. The objectives of the Foundation are achieved by organising and supporting activities of cultural or scholarly merit. IHF programmes include sponsoring teaching posts and fellowships at universities and museums, giving grants for academic research and cultural activities, and organising regular events and conferences, both in the United Kingdom and abroad.
