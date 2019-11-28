Iran News ...


Mianeh-Bostan Abad Railway inaugurated by Iran's President Rohani

Sourcec: Mehr News Agency; Islamic Republic News Agency

The Mianeh-Bostan Abad Railway officially started operation on Wednesday at the order of Iranian President Hassan Rohani during his visit to East Azerbaijan Province.


Heading a Cabinet delegation, President Rohani traveled to Tabriz, East Azarbaijan province for the inauguration of some development and healthcare projects, including Mianeh-Bostan Abad Railway.

The railway is 132km long and has been constructed at a cost of 5 trillion rials beginning from Mianeh Station and runs to Bostan Abad Station (map), passing through Torkamanchay and Tikmeh Dash towns.

The president announced the connection of the Mianeh-Bostan Abad Railway to Tabriz by the end of the next Iranian year, saying that inauguration of Mianeh-Bostan Abad Railway was important for the country.

... Payvand News - 11/28/19 ... --

