Mianeh-Bostan Abad Railway inaugurated by Iran's President Rohani

Sourcec: Mehr News Agency; Islamic Republic News Agency
The Mianeh-Bostan Abad Railway officially started operation on Wednesday at the order of Iranian President Hassan Rohani during his visit to East Azerbaijan Province.
Heading a Cabinet delegation, President Rohani traveled to Tabriz, East
Azarbaijan province for the inauguration of some development and healthcare
projects, including Mianeh-Bostan Abad Railway.
The railway is 132km long and has been constructed at a cost of 5 trillion rials
beginning from Mianeh Station and runs to Bostan Abad Station (map), passing through
Torkamanchay and Tikmeh Dash towns.
The president announced the connection of the Mianeh-Bostan Abad Railway to Tabriz by the end of the next Iranian year, saying that inauguration of Mianeh-Bostan Abad Railway was important for the country.
