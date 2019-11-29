Iranian women footballers runners-up at CAFA U23 Championship

11/29/19

Source: Tehran Times

Iran finished CAFA U23 Women's Championship with heads held high. Maryam Azmoun's team finished runners up after the team defeated Afghanistan 7-0 in their final match.

Hajar Dabbaghi completed a fine individual campaign with a final day hat-trick for Iran, while Fatemeh Geraeli, Fatemeh Shaban, Zahra Masoumi and Fatemeh Amineh Borazjani scored once each.



Hajar Dabbaghi Named CAFA U-23 Women Top Goalscorer

The Iranian forward won the prize with eight goals.

Iran finished the competition with 12 points from five matches, with Tuesday's defeat to Uzbekistan the only blemish in an otherwise impressive term in Tajikistan.



The Persians defeated Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyz Republic and Afghanistan in the inaugural.



Uzbekistan won the title with 15 points after defeating hosts Tajikistan 3-0 on the final day.



The CAFA Championship is an international football competition in Central Asia for the member nations of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).

