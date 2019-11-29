Influential Iranian Politicians Criticize President Rohani For Remarks On Gasoline Price Hike

11/29/19

Source: Radio Farda

Two influential politicians in Iran have criticized President Hassan Rohani's statement November 27 that he did not know gasoline prices would be raised November 15. The price hike led to widespread protests across the country, with security forces killing at least 143 demonstrators.



President Rohani:

"I too found out Friday morning about gasoline price hike"

An outspoken member pf parliament and a former commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards have said the president should accept his share of responsibility in the momentous decision.



Ali Motahari, former deputy speaker of parliament and a critic of some repressive policies said, "The President of the republic is the top executive in the country and should have been involved in the details of the decision, discussed it with the people, explained its importance, instead of making a sudden move. He should have respected the people, instead of surprising them", according to ISNA news website.



Motahari also said that some in parliament are thinking of impeaching the interior minister who was put in charge of executing the gasoline price hike.

The confirmed number of protesters killed in Iran has risen to at least 161 protesters, according to credible reports received by @amnesty. The real death toll is likely to be significantly higher. https://t.co/9DbfNt5K6Y pic.twitter.com/GJUCfCShib — amnestypress (@amnestypress) November 29, 2019

Mohsen Rezaee (Rezaei), a hardliner and a former Guards commander also attacked Rohani, saying his attempts to avoid responsibility from choosing the timing of the price hike is surprising.



When the decision was announced in the early hours of November 15, it was said that a special council composed of the heads of the three branches of the government agreed on the move. Later, as protests spread, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei announced he had endorsed and backed the decision.