Brother Of Iran's President Rohani Sentenced To Five Years For Corruption

10/01/19

Source: RFE/RL's Radio Farda

The brother of Iranian President Hassan Rohani has been sentenced to five years in prison for corruption and bribery. Gholamhossein Esmaili, a spokesman for the judiciary, told reporters on October 1 that Hossein Fereidoun, Rohani's brother, might face further charges in another case, though he gave no details.



Hossein Fereidoun

(source: Iranian daily Afkar)

The semiofficial Fars news agency quoted "an informed source" as saying that "Fereidoun allegedly paid money to certain individuals in charge of bribing banks and other influential sectors of the economy for large sums."



Two years ago, more than 46 lawmakers called on Rohani to present his brother to the judiciary to face "financial corruption charges."



That demand echoed statements at the time by Rohani's rivals in which they accused Fereidoun -- a member of the president's inner circle who has been called his "eyes and ears" -- of corruption.



With reporting by Fars and Mizan