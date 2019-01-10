Iran Says U.S. Has Started 'Cyber War' And Vows To Defend Itself

10/01/19

Source: Radio Farda

Iran's Passive Defense Organization chief has said that "America has started its cyber war against Iran, without providing more details. Gholamreza Jalali has also said that this is a "strategic mistake" by the United States and Iran "decisively will resort to cyber defense", ISNA news website reported on October 1.



Brigadier General Gholam-Reza Jalali

Head of Iran's Passive Defense Organization

Jalali is an Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) brigadier general.



Earlier in May Jalali had accused the U.S. of using "social media for media and psychological operations to Influence Iranians". Last week he said Iran is targeted by 50,000 cyberattacks, with eight major attacks annually.



Iran's oil minister on September 29 ordered Iran's energy sector to be on high alert for "physical and cyber" attacks.



In the past there have been numerous reports of alleged U.S. and Israeli cyberattacks on critical Iranian installation, including its uranium enrichment facilities.

After the September 14 missile attacks on Saudi oil installations, there have reports of possible cyber retaliation against Iran. On September 21 NetBlocks, an organization that tracks internet outages reported "intermittent disruptions to internet connectivity in Iran".



Later Iran denied its oil installations were targeted. "Contrary to Western media claims, investigations done today show no successful cyber attack was made on the country's oil installations and other crucial infrastructure," the government's cyber security office said.