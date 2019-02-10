VOLLEYBALL: Egypt stun Iran at FIVB World Cup

10/02/19

Source: Tehran Times

Iran suffered second defeat in a row at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Men's World Cup, losing to Egypt 3-1 on Wednesday. Team Melli defeated the African champions 25-22 in the first set but lost to them 26-24, 25-18 and 26-24 in the following sets. Porya Yali led Iran with 22 points and Egypt's Ahmed Abdelhay scored 21 points.



"First of all, congratulations to the Egypt team for their victory. For us, this tournament didn't start yet but it will be so difficult for us to finish this tournament in a normal situation. Most of us are not ready for this tournament mentally and physically for a lot of reasons," Iran coach Igor Kolakovic said.



"There's not so much time to change something, because we came here not ready for this long tournament. But I hope the players feel bad after this defeat and change a little bit their energy on the court. In terms of elements, I can't say anything because we don't have time to change anything. Energy is what we need," he added.



Iran had started the campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Russia on Tuesday.



Igor Kolakovic's men will face Canada on Friday.



The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup is the 14th staging of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup, contested by the senior men's national teams of the members of the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body. The tournament is being held in Japan from Oct. 1 to 15.



Japan played hosts for this event for the twelfth consecutive time since 1977.



This is the first time since 1989 that FIVB decided not to allocate any spots in the Olympics, due to Japan hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics.