Russian Journalist Detained In Tehran, Accused Of Spying For Israel

10/04/19

Source: RFE/RL

Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik has been detained in Iran, her relatives, colleagues, and an official at the Russian Embassy in Tehran say. The embassy's spokesman, Andrei Ganenko, told Interfax news agency on October 4 that Russian diplomats were aware of the situation and were working on obtaining more information. He did not provide any details.



Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik

Yuzik's daughter wrote on her mother's Facebook page that the journalist "has huge problems" and a court hearing on October 5 "will decide on her fate."

Yuzik's ex-husband, journalist Boris Voitsekhovsky, told RFE/RL that she was accused of spying for Israel. This information has not been officially confirmed.

According to Voitsekhovsky, Yuzik faces 10 years in prison if convicted.

He also said that Yuzik, who used to work in Iran as a correspondent for a Russian media outlet, was arrested on September 3 after she arrived in Tehran earlier this week on an unspecified invitation. Voitsekhovsky said that her passport had been retained by Iranian border control immediately after landing in Tehran.

Yuzik was born in Russia's Rostov region in 1981. She gained prominence in 2003 with her book, Allah's Brides, about female suicide bombers in the mostly Muslim-populated Russian region of the North Caucasus.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, TASS, and Interfax