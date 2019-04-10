Iranian Women buy all allocated tickets for Iran's soccer match against Cambodia

10/04/19

Source: Tehran Times

TEHRAN - A total of 3,500 tickets have been sold to the Iranian women for the match between Iran and Cambodia in the 2022 World Cup qualifier in Group C. Team Melli will host Cambodia on Oct. 10 in Tehran's Azadi Stadium and the Iranian women are allowed to attend the match.



"Iran's Blue Girl"

The tickets went on sale through Pin90.ir Thursday night and 3,500 tickets were sold in less than an hour. The photos of the tickets have gone viral on social media by the Iranian women.

Women fans attended the second leg of the 2018 AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Kashima Antlers last November.



The move to allow women fans to attend football matches in Iran is in line with FIFA's stand, with President Gianni Infantino having said that the world governing body had been assured by Iranian authorities that women will be able to watch Cambodia match in Tehran.