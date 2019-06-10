Iran take three golds at Karate1 Premier League

Source: Tehran Times
Iranian athletes won three gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the Karate 1 - Premier League Moscow on Sunday.
Sara Bahmanyar defeated German karate competitor Shara Hubrich 1-0 in the final of the Female Kumite -50kg.
Meet the first finalists in Female Kumite categories❗️— World Karate Federation 🥋 (@worldkarate_wkf) October 4, 2019
Shara Hubrich 🇩🇪 vs Sara Bahmanyar 🇮🇷 in Female Kumite -50kg. Who is your favourite for 🥇 ❓#Karate 🥋 #Karate1Moscow 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/rhvnQzwfDw
Rozita Alipour edged Haya Jumaa from Canada 1-0 in the Female Kumite -61kg final.
Who won the gold medals in Female Kumite -61kg and Male Kumite -75kg❓❓— World Karate Federation 🥋 (@worldkarate_wkf) October 6, 2019
Rozita Alipourkeshka 🇮🇷 and Rafael Aghayev 🇦🇿
Congratulate them here 👇#Karate 🥋 #Karate1Moscow 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/wcj4SiDdxf
And Zabihollah Poorshab defeated Ryutaro Araga of Japan in the Male Kumite -84kg final to win Iran's third gold in the competition.
Meet the gold medallists of Female Kumite -68kg and Male Kumite -84kg! Irina Zaretska 🇦🇿 and Zabihollah Poorshab 🇮🇷— World Karate Federation 🥋 (@worldkarate_wkf) October 6, 2019
Congratulate them here 👇#Karate 🥋 #Karate1Moscow 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/Qgdar6Ahpe
Sajad Ganjzadeh also lost to Georgia's Gogita Arkania 7-3 in the final of Male
Kumite +84 and claimed a silver medal.
Earlier on the day, Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh from Iran had claimed a bronze medal at the Male Kumite -75kg by beating his Spanish opponent Rodrigo Ibanez 3-1.
Karate 1 - Premier League Moscow brought 642 competitors together from 85 countries in Moscow, Russia.
... Payvand News - 10/06/19 ... --