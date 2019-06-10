Iran take three golds at Karate1 Premier League

10/06/19

Source: Tehran Times

Iranian athletes won three gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the Karate 1 - Premier League Moscow on Sunday.

Sara Bahmanyar defeated German karate competitor Shara Hubrich 1-0 in the final of the Female Kumite -50kg.

Meet the first finalists in Female Kumite categories❗️

Shara Hubrich 🇩🇪 vs Sara Bahmanyar 🇮🇷 in Female Kumite -50kg. Who is your favourite for 🥇 ❓#Karate 🥋 #Karate1Moscow 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/rhvnQzwfDw — World Karate Federation 🥋 (@worldkarate_wkf) October 4, 2019

Rozita Alipour edged Haya Jumaa from Canada 1-0 in the Female Kumite -61kg final.

Who won the gold medals in Female Kumite -61kg and Male Kumite -75kg❓❓

Rozita Alipourkeshka 🇮🇷 and Rafael Aghayev 🇦🇿

Congratulate them here 👇#Karate 🥋 #Karate1Moscow 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/wcj4SiDdxf — World Karate Federation 🥋 (@worldkarate_wkf) October 6, 2019

And Zabihollah Poorshab defeated Ryutaro Araga of Japan in the Male Kumite -84kg final to win Iran's third gold in the competition.

Meet the gold medallists of Female Kumite -68kg and Male Kumite -84kg! Irina Zaretska 🇦🇿 and Zabihollah Poorshab 🇮🇷

Congratulate them here 👇#Karate 🥋 #Karate1Moscow 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/Qgdar6Ahpe — World Karate Federation 🥋 (@worldkarate_wkf) October 6, 2019

Sajad Ganjzadeh also lost to Georgia's Gogita Arkania 7-3 in the final of Male Kumite +84 and claimed a silver medal.



Earlier on the day, Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh from Iran had claimed a bronze medal at the Male Kumite -75kg by beating his Spanish opponent Rodrigo Ibanez 3-1.



Karate 1 - Premier League Moscow brought 642 competitors together from 85 countries in Moscow, Russia.