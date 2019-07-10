Volleyball: Iran beaten by Brazil at FIVB World Cup

10/07/19

Source: Tehran Times

Iran suffered a 3-1 (25-27, 25-21, 27-25, 25-22) loss against Brazil at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Men's World Cup on Sunday. Iranian players' poor serves contributed to their loss at Nagano White Ring, while they were not good on defense as well.



Porya Yali led Iran with a match-high 25 and Yoandy Leal Hidalgo had 16 points for Brazil.



Iran will meet the U.S volleyball team on Wednesday.



The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup is the 14th staging of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup, contested by the senior men's national teams of the members of the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body. The tournament is being held in Japan from Oct. 1 to 15.



Japan played hosts for this event for the twelfth consecutive time since 1977.



This is the first time since 1989 that FIVB decided not to allocate any spots in the Olympics, due to Japan hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics.