Volleyball: Iran sweep Tunisia at FIVB World Cup

10/10/19

Source: Tehran Times

Iran picked up their third win at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Men's World Cup on Thursday. Team Melli swept past the African team in straight sets (26-24, 25-17, 25-22) in Hiroshima.



See match photos and statistics by FIVB

Iran have already defeated Canada and Australia.



Amirhossein Esfandiar scored 18 points for Iran and Hamza Nagga led Tunisia with 19 points.



Iran will meet Argentina on Friday.



The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup is the 14th staging of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup, contested by the senior men's national teams of the members of the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body.



The tournament is being held in Japan from Oct. 1 to 15.



Japan played hosts for this event for the twelfth consecutive time since 1977.



This is the first time since 1989 that FIVB decided not to allocate any spots in the Olympics, due to Japan hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics.