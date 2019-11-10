Volleyball: Iran edges past Argentina at FIVB World Cup

10/11/19

Source: Tehran Times

Iran earned a hard-fought 3-2 (25-27, 25-23, 25-19, 17-25, 15-10) win over Argentina at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Men's World Cup on Friday. Porya Yali led Iran with 18 points and Argentina's Ezequiel Palacios scored 20 points in Hiroshima in the second phase of round-robin play.



"It was a tough game with a lot of emotion on both sides. We did not lose our concentration. We had a good service after the third set. Our service was crucial in this match. Their setter was precise and fast getting the ball to outside hitters, but our service decided the match," Iran coach Igor Kolakovic said.

Iran will play hosts Japan on Sunday.



The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup is the 14th staging of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup, contested by the senior men's national teams of the members of the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body.



The tournament is being held in Japan from Oct. 1 to 15.



Japan played hosts for this event for the twelfth consecutive time since 1977.



This is the first time since 1989 that FIVB decided not to allocate any spots in the Olympics, due to Japan hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics.