Every 40 minutes a woman is diagnosed breast cancer in Iran

10/11/19

Every 40 minutes, a woman in Iran is diagnosed with breast cancer, indicating a sharp rise in prevalence of the disease, founder of a national campaign for fighting breast cancer has said. At present, 8 percent of the female population in the country are impacted with the disease, and among each 8 affected women only 2 are aware of their disease, Afsaneh Eghbal Nia lamented.



October Is The Breast Cancer Awareness Month



If this trend continues to be ignored, the rate of breast cancer will reach up to 28 percent among women by the next year, she highlighted.



She went on to say that early detection of the disease is critical, if the cancer is diagnosed early, the patients may not have to go through chemotherapy, and they may even end up having total remission.



According to World Health Organization, breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women, impacting 2.1 million women each year, and also causes the greatest number of cancer-related deaths among women.



In 2018, it is estimated that 627,000 women died of breast cancer - that is approximately 15% of all cancer deaths among women. While breast cancer rates are higher among women in more developed regions, rates are increasing in nearly every region globally.



Mohammad Hadizadeh, a cancer expert at Tehran's Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences has said that every year, 10,500 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed among women.



"Women account for around 99 percent of breast cancer patients and men account for only one percent. In Iran, there are 200 to 250 cases of breast cancer among men," he added.