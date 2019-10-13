Volleyball: Iran suffers bitter loss against Japan at FIVB World Cup

10/13/19

By Tehran Times

Iran lost to hosts Japan 3-1 (25-16, 26-28, 25-13, 25-21) at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Men's World Cup on Sunday. Porya Yali led Iran with 13 points and Yuji Nishida and Yuki Ishikawa each scored 23 points for Japan in Hiroshima in the second phase of round-robin play.



In the first set, Iran displayed a poor performance in serve and defense and finally lost 25-16.



In the second set, Team Melli were able to defend well and also had good serve and beat Japan 28-26.



Igor Kolakovic's team failed to repeat their good performance in the third and fourth sets and lost 25-13 and 25-21.



"First of all, congratulations to Japan for the clear victory. It was a really nice performance by the Japan team, even though we didn't start the game so strongly. In the end we won the second set, but Japan showed some really nice volleyball, especially in their service, reception, and defense," Igor Kolakovic said in the post-match presss conference.



"It is so difficult to play against Japan if they play like this. I have been a coach of national teams since 2003 and have played a lot of games against Japan, but this is the first time I have seen Japan in this condition, and this performance was really unbelievable. Congratulations again. I can't have any regrets about this loss because Japan showed us really nice volleyball," he added.



Iran will meet Italy on Monday.



Team Melli sit eighth with 11 points from nine matches, 15 points behind unbeaten Brazil.



The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup is the 14th staging of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup, contested by the senior men's national teams of the members of the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body.



The tournament is being held in Japan from Oct. 1 to 15.



Japan played hosts for this event for the twelfth consecutive time since 1977.



This is the first time since 1989 that FIVB decided not to allocate any spots in the Olympics, due to Japan hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics.