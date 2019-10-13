Iran beach soccer starts World Beach Games in style by overpowering Ukraine

10/13/19

Source: Tehran Times

Iran national beach soccer team came from 4-1 down to earn a thrilling 5-4 victory over Ukraine at the the Association of National Olympic (ANOC) Committees World Beach Games on Friday.

Mohammad Mokhtari scored two goals and Amirhossein Akbari, Mohammad Ahmadzadeh and Mehdi Shirmohammadi scored one goal each for Team Melli in Group C at the Katara Beach.



Ivan Glutskyi, Yurii Shcherytsia and Oleg Zborovskyi (two goals) scored for Ukraine.



Senegal also defeated Paraguay 3-0 in another group match.



Iran will meet Senegal on Sunday.



Beach soccer is one of 14 sports being showcased at the World Beach Games, which are being held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, from 11-16.