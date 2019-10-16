Iran fails to advance to ANOC World Beach Games soccer final

Source: Tehran Times

Iran beach soccer team lost to Russia 6-2 at the Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games semifinals on Tuesday. Iran will face either Brazil or Italy in the bronze medal match on Wednesday.

Mohammad Masoumizadehand and Mohammadali Mokhtari were on target for Iran and Fedor Zemskov (two goals), Aleksey Makarov, Dmitry Shishin, Andrei Novikov and Boris Nikonorov scored for Russia.



Iran have previously defeated Ukraine, Senegal and Paraguay in the competition.

Beach soccer is one of 14 sports being showcased at the World Beach Games, which are being held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, from 11-16.