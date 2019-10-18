PHOTOS: Iran unveils domestically-manufactured training jet Yasin

10/18/19

Report by Press TV; photos by Islamic Republic News Agency

Iran has unveiled and put into operation a domestically-manufactured training jet, which is among the world's best in terms of takeoff and landing capabilities.



Iran's domestically-manufactured training jet Yasin



The advanced jet, dubbed Yasin, was put on display on Thursday in the presence of Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh and Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

The training jet, which has undergone its final test, made its maiden flight over Noje Airbase in Iran's western Hamadan Province.



The aircraft is 12 meters long and four meters high. It weighs 5.5 tons and can fly up to 12 kilometers.



The wing's design enables the jet to land and take off at a speed of at least 200 kilometers per hour.



Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami (C) speaks

during the unveiling ceremony of the Yasin training jet, on October 17, 2019.

A fully horizontal rotating fin on the aircraft's tail allows the pilot to perform various maneuvers.



Yasin utilizes two 7,000-pound-thrust turbo jet engines, which is used for jet fighters.

Iran has recently made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing sanctions and Western economic pressure.



The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely for defensive purposes and does not pose any threat to other countries.





















