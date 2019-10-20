Tehran to host Climathon 2019

10/20/19

Source: Tehran Times

TEHRAN - Tehran Municipality plans to hold programs in line with Climathon 2019 on October 24-25, looking for optimal solutions for issues such as air pollution and waste management. With a powerful solutions-hackathon at its core, Climathon is a year-round program, which powers a global wave of change makers and innovators to help humanity achieve zero emissions in 20 to 30 years.



Climathon has grown to over 100 cities and with a global reach in the millions. By 2022, it will unite over 1,000 cities, 100,000 participants, engaging 1 million citizens and reaching over 100 million.



Mobility, retrofitting old buildings, sustainable urban food systems, changing unsustainable consumption and production patterns, addressing water shortage, emission reduction, natural disaster resilience, curbing air pollution and waste management are the main issues addressed by Climathon 2019.



The focus of the event, which will be held in partnership with Tehran Municipality, Tehran's Waste Management Organization, and the NGOs Headquarters, is to reduce waste production, Mehr reported on Sunday.



More than 100 academic experts, environmental NGOs, students, and associations are to participate in the event.



On the second day of the program, a brainstorming and consulting workshop will be held by trainers and experts to compete with other countries and the winner receives a prize of €10,000.